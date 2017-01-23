US official contradicts Government claims over rogue nuclear weapons 'failure'

A Trident missile did malfunction last year, a US official has confirmed – as MPs were told they were not allowed to know the truth.

The rogue missile had to be ordered to “self-destruct” off the Florida coast, the American news channel CNN was told today.

It did not “veer” towards the US – as reported yesterday – the official said, but was diverted into the sea under an automatic procedure when a fault is detected.

To the embarrassment of Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, the report smerged as he insisted, in the Commons, that no details of the botched test could be revealed.

