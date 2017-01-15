Wealthy sports clubs could face legal action if they fail to address the needs of disabled fans, says Commons report

Sports clubs with considerable wealth could face legal action if they fail to address the needs of disabled fans, a Commons report has warned.

The report, from the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in Westminster, claims it is “very clear” that sports clubs – notably those with considerable resources – have not done enough for sports fans with disabilities.

According to recent data there are 11.9 million disabled people in Britain – the equivalent of 19 per cent of the population. And under the Equality Act, those providing a public service are required to make a “reasonable adjustment” so that people with disabilities are not placed at a substantial disadvantage.

But the committee heard from people with a range of disabilities and their difficulties in obtaining information about fixtures and facilities, booking tickets, accessibility to the arenas and the availability of seats.

Damian Collins, a Conservative MP who chairs the committee, said while there were good examples of good practice at some clubs, “it is especially disappointing that some rich clubs are not doing more”.

“Sports fans with disabilities are not asking for a large number of expensive changes – only to have their needs taken into account in the way sports stadia are designed and operated,” he added.

“It is time that sports clubs, especially for example those with plenty of resources as in football’s Premier League, changed their mindset. This isn’t really about money, it’s about the will to do it.

“The Equality and Human Rights Commission has told us that it is minded to start legal proceedings against clubs that continue to flout the law. We support them in this.”

Furthermore, the committee expressed concern over the desire of football's governing bodies themselves to impose sanctions, adding: "Given 20 years of comparative inactivity by the football leagues, we are not convinced that the Premier League would impose suitable penalties on clubs, even for failing to meet building regulations."

The Premier League issued a general statement in response to the report that read: "Premier League clubs are working extremely hard to improve disabled access in their grounds.

"The commitments made in this area are wide-ranging and will set new standards for sport and other sectors. They have challenged all clubs, some of which will have significant logistical and built environment issues, involving old stands, planning and new stadia. All are working towards making their stadiums meet the appropriate standards improving the experience for their disabled fans."