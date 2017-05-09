Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding a local newspaper apologises after publishing a full front page advert for the Conservative party.

The Westmorland Gazette was one of several newspapers to publish the wraparound Tory advert, which called on voters to support Theresa May at the forthcoming general election on 8 June.

The petition, which will be delivered to Gazette editor Andrew Thomas, has almost 1,000 signatures.

'The Westmorland Gazette' also ran the front-page wraparound advert

The petition's Avaaz page reads: "As regular readers of the Westmorland Gazette we are dismayed to see OUR community paper being misused for party political purposes.

"Whilst we would welcome balanced representation of all LOCAL candidates within the paper, we feel strongly that a front page advert for a single national party is not acceptable (especially when published on a polling day (4/5/17)!).

"We request that you publish a full front page apology in your next issue. Please note that many of us will be boycotting the paper until this occurs."

The adverts coincided with the local elections, as readers went to the polls for council and mayoral elections.

The front page advert does not explicitly mention the Conservatives, with the back page of the wrap encouraging readers to back Ms May and vote "for [her] Conservative candidate in your local area."

The Electoral Commission tweeted to confirm campaigners can campaign on polling day, as long as it did not take place inside a polling station. There is also no ban on political advertising.

When asked for comment, a spokesman for The Westmorland Gazette referred The Independent to an editorial comment article it had published.

The editorial comment reads: "Last week, the Conservative Party paid to advertise their message in a ‘wraparound’ advertisement across a number of North West Newsquest titles, including The Westmorland Gazette.

"Unfortunately, this has upset a number of our readers on the basis of that we have shown alleged political bias.

"However, The Westmorland Gazette was no more endorsing the Conservative Party than any other brand or product that has paid to advertise in any of our news brands for the past 200 years.

"This was clearly labelled as an advertisement. The Westmorland Gazette supports no political party.

"There is, and always has been, a very clear distinction between editorial and advertising content.

"Political editorial and election coverage will continue to be reported in a completely non-partisan way."