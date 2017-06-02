  1. News
What is my constituency? Election 2017 checklist to help you decide who to vote for

The Democratic Dashboard tool allows you to input your postcode and find details on the candidates in your area

The Democratic Dashboard tool also allows you to see the result of last year’s EU referendum and the vote share each party had at the last election PA

As the general election approaches next week millions of British people will be heading to the ballot box to vote for the next government, following Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election.

If you’re unsure where, or even who to vote for then you can use the Democratic Dashboard tool (below) that allows you to input your postcode and find instant details on the candidates in your area.

You will then be able to find easy to access data on the winner of the 2015 general election, other candidates in the area and which parties are fielding a parliamentary candidate.

You can also see the result of last year’s EU referendum and the vote share each party had at the last election – meaning you will be able to see whether your constituency is a safe seat or a marginal.

The tool is a project of the Democratic Audit, based in the London School of Economics, and was created in 2015. In the run up to the last election more 200,000 people used the tool to find information about the election in the area.

