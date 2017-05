The party manifestos for the 2017 general election have been released, the leaders and their candidates are on the campaign trail - now is the time to make your decision.

Voters can be forgiven if they are struggling to keep up with the blizzard of policy announcements on everything from Brexit to the economy, the NHS, schools and the environment.

To help guide your decision, here are 26 policy-based questions relating to the top six political parties in the UK: