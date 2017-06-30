President Donald Trump has threatened to sue CNN over their coverage of his administration, according to audio obtained from a closed-door fundraiser at the former businessman’s Washington DC hotel.

“It’s a shame what they’ve done to the name CNN, that I can tell you,” Mr Trump told supporters at the $35,00-a-plate fundraiser, according to audio obtained by The Intercept. “But as far as I’m concerned, I love it.”

He added: “If anybody’s a lawyer in the house and thinks I have a good lawsuit — I feel like we do. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

CNN had recently retracted an article alleging ties between a Russian investment fund and Trump administration officials. The piece, which was distributed on CNN’s website and social media channels, was removed shortly after publication. It was later replaced by an editor’s note saying that it "did not meet CNN's editorial standards and has been retracted”.

The network accepted the resignation of three seasoned journalists connected to the piece, and apologised to one Trump associate who had been named. The associate, former transition team member Anthony Scaramucci, tweeted that CNN “did the right thing”.

“Apology accepted," he tweeted. "Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on."

The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation







11 show all The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation



















1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

The Trump administration, however, continued to use the piece as an example of media bias around the Russia investigation, and of the proliferation of “fake news” in general.

“Wow, CNN had to retract big story on ‘Russia,’ with 3 employees forced to resign,” Mr Trump tweeted the day after the resignations. “What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS!”

Responding to a question about the story on Tuesday, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders bemoaned the “the constant barrage of fake news directed at this President”.

“I think that we have gone to a place where if the media can’t be trusted to report the news, then that’s a dangerous place for America,” she continued. “And I think if that is the place that certain outlets are going – particularly for the purpose of spiking ratings – and if that’s coming directly from the top, I think that’s even more scary and certainly more disgraceful.”

ICYMI: Sarah Huckabee Sanders has tense exchange with reporter at yesterday's press briefing pic.twitter.com/JlSWS5qwTx — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 28, 2017

The press secretary also referenced an unverified video of a CNN employee purportedly calling the network's Russia coverage "bull****,” and encouraged those at the press conference to watch it. The employee in the video is a CNN health editor who is not involved in the network’s Russia coverage.

Mr Trump, in his Wednesday-night tirade, also referenced covert recordings of CNN employees. The President drew attention to commentator Van Jones, who was recently recorded calling allegations of Russian collusion a “nothingburger”.

Mr Jones later said he intended the comments as a suggestion to Democrats to “deal with bread and butter issues,” instead of focusing on Russia.

Still, Mr Trump used the tape to further his point that media are “really dishonest people”.

“Van Jones – you see this man?” Trump asked the audience. “These are really dishonest people. Should I sue them? I mean, they’re phonies.”

"MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (burger)" @VanJones68 Um, who still falls for edited right-wing propaganda videos--in 2017?? https://t.co/QPLRZI8nK8 — Van Jones (@VanJones68) June 29, 2017

The President has previously referred to the news media as the “enemy of the American people,” and called the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

On the campaign trail, Mr Trump promised to “open up our libel laws” to make it easier to sue journalists.

“I'm going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money,” he said.