Angola’s President has ordered an inquiry into the cause of a stampede at a football match that killed at least 17 people.

Jose Eduardo dos Santos has launched the investigation after hundreds of people were reported injured when supporters stormed the stadium’s gates, in the northern city of Uige.

Witnesses said the stampede happened when a large crowd tried to enter the stadium, which would have taken the venue past its 8,000 capacity.

“There had been a push that led to the suffocation people. Some people had to walk on the top of other people. There was 76 casualties of whom 17 died," director general of the local hospital Ernesto Luis told Reuters.

Local media reports say children are among the dead.

In a statement, the Angolan President said: "I express my solidarity with the families of the deceased and have instructed the Provincial Government of Uige to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and have given guidance to the competent authorities to open an inquiry that will establish the cause of this serious incident.”

The Ministry of Sports has also asked the local football association and regional authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

Police and football officials have not yet commented on the launch of the investigation.

The football match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Libolo was part of Angola's first division championship.