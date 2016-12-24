Boko Haram militants have been driven from their final stronghold in the forests of northern Nigeria, as the Isis-linked Islamist group were "crushed" by the country's army.

The insurgency once controlled an area of North-Eastern Nigeria the size of Belgium, but had been driven into 'Camp Zero' the depths of the vast Sambisa forest.

Nigerian soldiers have made significant gains in the former colonial game reserve across recent weeks, and Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement they had been forced out entirely on Friday.

1/16 Fifteen year old Nigerian refugee Fati, hugs her mother Mariam while carrying her sister, at the Minawao refugee camp in Northern Cameroon UNICEF

2/16 Fifteen year old Nigerian refugee Fati, carry her eight month old sister, who she last seen when she was 3 months old, at the Minawao refugee camp in Northern Cameroon. She was abducted by Boko Haram and spend four months in captivity. She was given to a man and forced to be his wife. She was eventually freed by Cameroonian soldiers and have been reunited with her family in a refugee camp in Cameroon UNICEF

3/16 Nigerian refugee's at the Minawao refugee camp in Northern Cameroon. The conflict in North-East Nigeria prompted by Boko Haram has led to widespread displacement, violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, protection risks and a severe humanitarian crisis. This is one of the fastest growing displacement crisis in Africa – one of the world’s most forgotten emergencies, with little attention from the donor community UNICEF

4/16 Nigerian refugee children at the Minawao refugee camp in Northern Cameroon UNICEF

5/16 Nigerian refugees line up to receive food aid at the Minawao refugee camp in Northern Cameroon UNICEF

6/16 Didja Damna (26) with her daughter, 17 month old Ngarvounsia, as she gets treatment at the Maroua hospital in Northern Cameroon UNICEF

7/16 Didja Damna (26) with her daughter , 17 month old Ngarvounsia, as she gets treatment at the Maroua hospital in Northern Cameroon. Didja have four other children and had her first child when she was sixteen. Ngarvounsia lost weight and have been treated for three day's in hospital and is recovering UNICEF

8/16 Fadi ,the wife of internally displaced Alagi Dubji feed her daughter, Ina Petal( 13 months) a peanut butter supplement, at their home in Maroua in Northern Cameroon. Ina received treatment for malnourishment and is doing well after she was discharged from the hospital. Alagi and his family had to flee from his village near Maroua after Boko Haram fighters burned down his house.Alagi had 40 children with 26 still alive UNICEF

9/16 A malnourished girl gets treatment at the Maroua hospital in Northern Cameroon UNICEF

10/16 More than 135 displacement sites have been noted along the border with Nigeria UNICEF

11/16 Temporary schools in the refugee camp of Kabelewa, counts eight classrooms for 549 pupils. Out of those 549 children, only 12 had already been to school before UNICEF

12/16 As the river continues to dry up in April and May, we expect to see an increase in violence in the Diffa region. Both refugees and internally displaced people are affected by the insecurity, fleeing attacks and also fleeing to safer locations ahead of attacks. Generally noticed is a movement from locations near the border towards the inland area along the main road where spontaneous new sites are being created and host villages' population increasing UNICEF

13/16 Forced displacement in the region of Diffa is becoming regular and is linked to the volatile security situation in the region. Diffa, the Niger's poorest region, has been affected by the consequences of the increased acts of violence in Nigeria, conducted by the armed group Boko Haram, increasingly expanding and targeting the civilian population in Niger - and Diffa region in particular. With water levels starting to fall, the Nigeria-based armed group is seizing the opportunity to cross over the Komadougou River, into Niger from Nigeria UNICEF

14/16 Fatima Abubakar, 13, in Dar Es Salam refugee camp, Lake region of Chad. Fatima lost five family members during the attack of her small village in Nigeria, in the shores of the lake Chad. She now lives in Dar Es Salam refugee camp, in Chad, with her father, mother and 3 siblings, "The table was all set and we were just about to have our breakfast together when the gunshots started outside. We immediately left in panic. I escaped with my mother. We left in two pirogues. My mother’s pirogue had a whole and they put a cloth to stop the water from entering. But they had to come back to shore. I thought I would be forever alone and that my parents were dead. I cried for days. When I met them both days later in Ngouboua (an island in Chad) I couldn’t be happier. I sometimes think about our table, where the breakfast was served, and how the house would be now" UNICEF

15/16 Hafsa Mohammed sews in the UNICEF-supported child friendly space in Dar Es Salam refugee camp, Lake region of Chad. Every child’s future starts with a dream and Hafsa Mohammed, 16, has a very clear idea of what she wants to become. She wants to be a successful businesswoman and own a notions store. She now lives in Daresalam refugee camp, Lake region of Chad. “I have started again to sew. I used to do it back in Nigeria. My parents encouraged me to do it. It will be useful for me to start my own business and I would be happy to teach others as well,” explains Hafsa UNICEF

16/16 Salta Bintou Hassan is 11. She lost her arm after an suicide attack on Bagasola market in October 2015. After spending two months in the hospital of N'Djamena, she is back with her family. Yet, her life will never be the same UNICEF

"I am delighted at and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army," he said.

"I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of [the] troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zero."

Though severely weakened, the Islamist group continues to launch suicide attacks across the state of Borno and in neighbouring Niger and Chad.

They have killed 15,000 people and driven more than two million from their homes across seven years of armed struggle.

Boko Haram releases new video showing kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls

Since 2015, they have styled themselves as the "Islamic State West Africa Province", while their unofficial name of Boko Haram is translated as "Western education is sacrilegious".

Their stated aim is to rid Africa's largest country of Western influence and establish a state run on principles of Sharia law, and they also oppose the concentration of wealth in the hands of Nigeria's political elite.

But the Nigerian military has previously made similar announcements, claiming in 2015 that all their camps had been wiped out. Military commanders warned that members of the group were likely to have fled into the surrounding forest.