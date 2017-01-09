A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai - killing at least 10 people and wounding 22, officials have said.

The attacker drove a rubbish truck packed with explosives into the checkpoint. The vehicle was stolen days earlier and had been modified with built in metal plates to enforce the truck.

The bombing, on the Mediterranean coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint.

Nine of the confirmed dead are policemen and three floors of the police station were destroyed in the attack.

Their bodies have been pulled from the rubble and the wounded - including a number of civilians - have been taken to hospital.

The identity of the tenth victim is not known.

Separate reports said as many as 13 people had been killed and medical and security officials said the death toll was likely to rise.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the finger of blame will undoubtedly be pointed at Islamic State (Isis), which is known to be an active terrorist group in the area.

Sinai is a volatile region of Egypt, which has suffered an increasing number of attacks.

Egyptian army troops and Apache helicopters have been deployed to the area, reports said.

A similar attack on a security checkpoint in northern Sinai last November claimed the lives of eight soldiers.

Russian passenger plane crashes in Egypt







20 show all Russian passenger plane crashes in Egypt





































1/20 Egyptian soldiers collect personal belongings of plane crash victims at the crash site of a passenger plane bound for St. Petersburg in Russia that crashed in Hassana, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

2/20 Egyptian soldiers collect personal belongings of plane crash victims at the crash site of a passenger plane bound for St. Petersburg in Russia that crashed in Hassana, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

3/20 In this Russian Emergency Situations Ministry photo, made available on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, showing Metrojet Airbus A321-200 flight 7K9268 flight recorder on display at an undisclosed location in Egypt

4/20 Mourners lay flowers at Pulkovo International Airport outside St. Petersburg. Russia on 1 November mourned its biggest ever air disaster after a passenger jet full of Russian tourists crashed in Egypt's Sinai, killing all 224 people on board. Flags were at half mast on the parliament building, in the Kremlin, and on other official buildings in honour of the victims, most of whom were from Russia's second-largest city of Saint Petersburg

5/20 People pay their respects at the entrance of Pulkovo airport outside St. Petersburg, during a day of national mourning for the plane crash victims

6/20 Debris from the plane crash in Egypt

7/20 A piece of an engine of Russian MetroJet Airbus A321 at the site of the crash in Sinai,

8/20 The crash site debris Flight 7K9268 crashed in the Sinai peninsula, in all probability killing every one of the 224 people on board AFP/Getty

9/20 The crash site debris Debris lies strewn across the sand at the crash site EPA

10/20 Relatives in St Petersburg Relatives react after a Russian airliner with 217 passengers and seven crew aboard crashed, as people gather at the Kogalymaviaís information desk at Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg on 31 October AP

11/20 Relatives in St Petersburg A relative of a passenger of MetroJet Airbus A321 at Pulkovo II international airport in St Petersburg, Russia, 31 October 2015. EPA

12/20 The plane's journey The plane's last recorded radar position above the northern Sinai peninsula Flightradar24

13/20 Where it crashed A satellite view from Google Maps of the rough area where the plane crashed, in the mountainous Hassana region of the Sinai peninsula. Google Maps

14/20 The plane The Metrojet's Airbus A-321 with registration number EI-ETJ that crashed in Egypt's Sinai peninsula REUTERS/Kim Philipp Piskol

15/20 The plane The crashed Airbus A321 at Domodedovo international airport, outside Moscow,, on 20 October

16/20 Relatives at in St Petersburg A relative of a passenger on MetroJet Airbus A321 at Pulkovo II international airport in St Petersburg EPA

17/20 Relatives at in St Petersburg Relatives of passengers of MetroJet Airbus A321 at the Crown Plaza hotel in St Petersburg EPA

18/20 Bodies being repatriated An Egyptian soldier prays as emergency workers prepare to unload bodies of victims from a police helicopter to ambulances at Kabrit military airport on 31 October. AP

19/20 Bodies being repatriated Ambulances line up as emergency workers unload bodies at Kabrit military airport, 20 miles north of Suez, on Saturday AP

20/20 Bodies being repatriated Egyptian paramedics load the corpses of victims into a military plane at Kabrit military air base by the Suez Canal on October 31, 2015 AFP/Getty Images

Isis is also believed to have brought down a plane that took off from the southern Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in 2015 after planting a bomb on board.

All 224 passengers and crew died when Metrojet flight 9268 crashed shortly after take-off.

More follows...