Ghana president accused of plagiarising US presidents in inauguration speech

Ghana’s new leader has been accused of plagiarising speeches by former US presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush in his inauguration address.
President Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office on 7 January following a comfortable election victory, and addressed a crowd of hundreds at Accra’s Independence Square during his swearing-in ceremony.
But it wasn't long before commentators spotted similarities between the President’s words and inauguration speeches made by Mr Clinton and Mr Bush in 1993 and 2001 respectively.
“Though our challenges are fearsome, so are our strengths. Ghanaians have been a restless, questing, hopeful people. And we must bring to our task today the vision and will of those who came before us,” began Mr Akufo-Addo, echoing the start of Mr Clinton’s speech almost word for word, only with "Ghanaians" swapped in for "Americans".
“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation,” he continued, a line which was apparently taken from Mr Bush’s address.
Eugene Arhin, the president’s communications director, took to Facebook after the ceremony to apologise for the content of the speech. “I unreservedly apologise for the non-acknowledgement of this quote to the original author. It was a complete oversight, and never deliberate.”
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/31 30 December 2016
Nepalese Gurung community women wear traditional attire dance during a parade to mark their New Year known as 'Tamu Loshar' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird
AP
-
2/31 30 December 2016
At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on December 30 after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India
Getty
-
3/31 30 December 2016
People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state6. At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India
Getty
-
4/31 30 December 2016
Fog descends upon Dubai, United Arab Emirates
AP
-
5/31 30 December 2016
The sun rises over the skyline, seen from a balcony on the 42nd floor of a building on a foggy day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
AP
-
6/31 30 December 2016
A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank
Getty
-
7/31 30 December 2016
A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank
Getty
-
8/31 30 December 2016
A Palestinian woman lying on the ground is attended to after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank
Getty
-
9/31 29 December 2016
The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California. President Barack Obama unleashed a barrage of retaliatory measures against Moscow for meddling in the US election, imposing sanctions on two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shuttering two Russian compounds inside the United States in New York and Maryland
Getty
-
10/31 29 December 2016
Yellow underwear for sell at a store in Medellin, Colombia, where tradition holds that it brings prosperity and good luck if you wear them on New Year's Eve
Getty
-
11/31 29 December 2016
The body of Haya, a 3-year-old Syrian girl, lies at a makeshift morgue in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes
Getty
-
12/31 29 December 2016
Memorial items are left at one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, in Hollywood, California.
Getty
-
13/31 29 December 2016
Novelist Asli Erdogan hugs her mother Mine Aydostlu after being released from the Bakirkoy prison in Istanbul. An Istanbul court ordered the release of one of Turkey's most celebrated novelists after over four months in jail on charges of terror propaganda, as the authorities detained a leading investigative journalist over his tweet
Getty
-
14/31 29 December 2016
People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Deli in New York. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich
AP
-
15/31 29 December 2016
Followers of Yoruba goddess Yemanja participate in a ceremony in her honour at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
EPA
-
16/31 29 December 2016
As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity, offerings flowers and launching boats, large and small, into the ocean in exchange for blessings in the coming year. The belief in the goddess comes from the West African Yoruba culture
AP
-
17/31 29 December 2016
The faithful enter the ocean during a ceremony honouring Yemanja, Yoruba Goddess of the Sea, as part of traditional New Year's celebrations on the sands of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Getty
-
18/31 29 December 2016
A woman passes in front of a graffiti which reads 'Army Killer' in Guatemala City during the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the peace in Guatemala after 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996)
Getty
-
19/31 28 December 2016
The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters
Getty
-
20/31 28 December 2016
The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters
Getty
-
21/31 21 December 2016
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey
AP
-
22/31 20 December 2016
Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City
Getty
-
23/31 20 December 2016
View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police
Getty
-
24/31 20 December 2016
Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey
Reuters
-
25/31 19 December 2016
Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey
AP
-
26/31 13 December 2016
Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium
Rex
-
27/31 13 December 2016
Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul
Rex
-
28/31 13 December 2016
Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil
Getty
-
29/31 13 December 2016
Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/31 10 December 2016
Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey
AP
-
31/31 8 December 2016
A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia
AP
Mr Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party (NPP) has meanwhile outlined policies aimed at creating jobs, fighting poverty and promoting local businesses across Ghana.
The president, a 72-year-old former human rights lawyer, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month by a significant margin.
- More about:
- Ghana
- Nana Akufo-Addo
- Africa
- George W. Bush
- Bill Clinton