Crocodiles maul tour guide to death at farm in South Africa

A tour guide has been mauled to death at a South African crocodile farm in the Western Cape province near Cape Town, police said on Monday.

The body of 54-year-old Johan Burger was found in a pond in the crocodiles' enclosure by his co-workers, as they arrived for their shifts on the morning of 14 January, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred at the Le Bonheur crocodile farm, which named Mr Burger in a statement published on Facebook. Police said they suspect the crocodiles attacked Mr Burger while he was working in the pool.

Le Bonheur organises interactive guided tours across open dams that house over 1000 crocodiles. Visitors can touch baby crocodiles, view the animals underwater through viewing panels and witness feedings in the summer. The farm is said to be “child friendly” and an “ideal destination for families”.

In a statement, the farm's management said: “We lost a very dear colleague.

“Johan’s passing is a huge shock to all that has worked with him and who knows him. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and friends,” it added.

Mr Burger joined the team on a part-time basis as designer and executor of display areas in and around the crocodile ponds at the end of 2015 before becoming a tour guide during the winter holiday season.

Le Bonheur said the incident would be investigated fully before it provided any more details.