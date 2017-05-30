A man was allegedly drugged in the back of a taxi and repeatedly raped over several days by a group of three young women.

The 23-year-old, from South Africa, told police he was sharing a taxi with three women when the driver changed direction and ordered him into the front seat.

Then one of the women injected him with an unknown substance, said Pretoria police spokeswoman Captain Colette Weilbach, according to Timeslive.co.za.

Capt Weilbach added: "He stated that he woke up in an unfamiliar room on a single bed.

"The female suspects then allegedly forced the man to drink an energy drink‚ before taking turns raping him numerous times a day.

"The South African Police Service take all sexual offences seriously regardless of gender."

Having been abducted on his way to the centre of Pretoria on Friday, the man reportedly told police he had been dropped on Sunday in a field south of the city.