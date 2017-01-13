A 12-year-old boy has been accused of pointing a gun at a girl’s head after she refused to give him a chicken nugget.

Police in New York, said the youngster followed her into a Harlem subway station, where he proceeded to threaten her.

The boy had demanded to be given a chicken nugget from the fast food chain but was rejected and she pushed the gun away and walked off, NBC New York reported.

After pursuing her again he pointed the gun at her for a second time, police said. She then smacked the gun away and got on the train.

The girl told her school what happened and police said they had taken a suspect into custody.

The boy was released on Thursday and the case will be transferred to the local family courts for consideration.

Officers said a weapon had not been found, and they were unsure whether a real or replica gun had been used by the assailant.

The investigation continues.