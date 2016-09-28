The US Senate has voted to override President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow families of 9/11 victims sue for damages from the Saudi government for the attacks.

In an overwhelming 97-1 vote, Congress is now a step closer to fully overruling the President's veto of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA). If the House vote is successful later Wednesday afternoon, it will mark the first time Congress has successfully overruled a veto during Mr Obama's two terms.

"Overriding a presidential veto is something we don't take lightly, but it was important in this case that the families of the victims of 9/11 be allowed to pursue justice, even if that pursuit causes some diplomatic discomforts," said Democratic New York Sen Charles E Shumer, who co-authored the bill with Republican Texas Sen John Cornyn.

Minority leader Harry Reid was the sole dissenter in the vote. Senators Bernie Sanders and Tim Kaine were absent from the vote.

Revealed: 9/11, as seen from the skies







12 show all Revealed: 9/11, as seen from the skies





















1/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

2/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

3/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

4/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

5/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

6/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

7/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

8/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

9/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

10/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

11/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

12/12 AP Photo/NYPD, via ABC News, Det. Greg Semendinger

Mr Obama vetoed the bill on Friday, citing concerns that JASTA could open up US officials to foreign lawsuits.

"Removing sovereign immunity in US courts from foreign governments that are not designated as state sponsors of terrorism, based solely on allegations that such foreign governments' actions abroad had a connection to terrorism-related injuries on US soil, threatens to undermine these longstanding principles that protect the United States, our forces, and our personnel," Mr Obama wrote in his veto message to Congress.

Both the Senate and the House passed the bill unanimously in May.

Fifteen of the 19 hijackers who flew planes into the World Trade Centre and Pentagon in 2001 were Saudi citizens, although Riyadh has denied having any role in supporting the attackers.

The 9/11 Commission found no evidence of Saudi involvement in the 11 September attacks.

Saudi officials had previously threatened to sell up $750bn in US securities and other assets if the bill becomes law.