A California woman who went missing three weeks ago has been found safe and well on Thanksgiving after being released from her captors.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored SUV and two armed Hispanic females after the victim was found, bound up, on the side of a road.

Sherri Papini, 34, disappeared on 2 November after going for a jog in the park and failed to pick up her two young children from daycare.

Her husband, Keith Papini, found her phone and earbuds, entangled with some of her hair, about a mile from their house and alerted authorities.

For three weeks, her family feared the worst. Mr Papini appeared on Good Morning America, offering $50,000 for her safe return.

On Thanksgiving morning about 4am, she was discovered on the side of a rural motorway after she managed to flag down a passing motorist who then called the police.

She was treated for non-life threatening injuries at an undisclosed hospital.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon: "We have remained devoted to this case and will not rest until Sherri’s captor or captors are identified and brought to justice."

"This is a critical, active and ongoing investigation," he added.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office described her reappearane as "an absolute miracle, and on Thanksgiving day".

Mr Bosenko asked the public to not contact her or her husband as Ms Papini would like to reunite with the family "in peace".