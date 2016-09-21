Federal authorities have filed charges against the man suspected in the series of executed and attempted bombings in New York and New Jersey.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, faces four charges, including use of weapons of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use, destruction of property by means of fire or explosive, and use of a destructive device during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charges were filed late Tuesday in a federal court in Manhattan.

Rahami was apprehended Monday afternoon following a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey, two days after a bomb went off and injured 29 people in New York's Chelsea neighbourhood.

Court documents layout a timeline of incidents, beginning at 9.35 am in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and expanding to the Chelsea explosion, and the device found Monday morning at an Elizabeth train station.

Rahami also faces attempted charges in connection to his shootout with police.

The federal charges come after Rahami's father, Mohammad Rahami, told the press about his 2014 suspicions about his son.

“Two years ago I go to the FBI because my son was doing really bad, O.K.?” Mr Rahami said. “But they check almost two months, they say, ‘He’s OK, he’s clean, he’s not a terrorist.’ I say 'OK'."

"Now they say he is a terrorist," he added. "I say 'OK'.”

More follows...