The man wanted by police and the FBI in connection with the New York bombing "could be armed and dangerous", according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, has been identified as a suspect in the bombing on Saturday evening in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan, which injured 29 people.

De Blasio appeared on CNN as the FBI and New York Police Department released wanted posters of the suspect, who is a US citizen of Afghan descent.

The FBI said Mr Rahami's last known address was in Elizabeth, New Jersey - the site of another bomb scare on Monday night and where police raided an apartment on Monday morning.

And in its poster, the FBI too said the suspect "should be considered armed and dangerous".

Mr De Blasio said: "I want to be very clear. This individual could be armed and dangerous, he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone seeing him should call 9-1-1.

"We need to get this guy in right away," he said. "My experience is one the FBI zeroes in on someone, they will get them."

1/25 A police robot accidentally detonated one of five explosive devices left outside a train station in New Jersey. Officials said the bomb squad robot cut a wire on the mechanism in a bid to defuse it - but instead set off an explosion. The device had been left in a backpack and placed in a bin outside the train station in Elizabeth Universal News And Sport (Europe

8/25 An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo had said on Sunday that there was no evidence to suggest the bombing was related to international terrorism, but he has since revised his view.

"Today's information suggests it may be foreign related, but we'll see where it goes," he said.

Authorities were still working to determine whether there is a connection between multiple explosive devices found over the weekend in two states: the Manhattan explosion, an unexploded pressure cooker device blocks away, a pipe bomb blast at a Jersey shore town and five explosive devices at a New Jersey train station.