Michael Moore, Robert DeNiro, Rosie Perez, Mark Ruffalo and Mayor Bill de Blasio were some of the big names to lead Thursday’s anti-Trump rally outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower in Manhattan, but it was Alec Baldwin’s SNL-famous impression of the incoming president that delighted the crowd ahead of Inauguration Day.

“These people are a disgrace, but there is hope," he told the crowd that drew thousands of protesters uptown. "Trump and Pence think you're going to lay down. That's one thing about New Yorkers: You don't lay down."

While the crowd was fired up for the majority of the night and seemed ready for the four-year challenge of demonstrating against the Trump administration, Moore offered a sobering thought to the crowd, "We're at a very dangerous moment in history. As bad as you think it's going to be, it's going to be worse."

Cher, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, Sally Field and Natalie Merchant also made guest appearances at the rally, which was put on by Greenpeace and MoveOn. Watch Alec Baldwin do his best Donald Trump impression in the video above.