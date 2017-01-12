While nobody can be sure what the next four years with Donald Trump as President will look like, it is guaranteed to feature Alec Baldwin mocking the President-elect.

The actor has revealed he will play Mr Trump on Saturday Night Live on 21 January, just a day after he is sworn in as President. The sketch is likely to parody the standout moments of the billionaire tycoon's inauguration ceremony.

Baldwin, who has has been playing the incoming President since October, quipped Mr Trump was ultimately their “head writer”.

“We’re going to play [Trump] the day after the inauguration. We’re doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” Baldwin told Extra.

“All of this comedy stuff we do on SNL, Trump is our head writer. Trump just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

On Wednesday, Baldwin separately said his Trump impersonation might not always be limited to SNL and there had been discussion about other venues.

Baldwin first took on the role of Mr Trump when the regular sketch parodied the first presidential debate between Mr Trump and Hillary Clinton which saw 84 million people tune in. His straw-coloured comb-over, bottom lipped sneer, spray tan, and Trump-like pronunciation of “China” won him rave reviews among many.

Nevertheless, unsurprisingly, Mr Trump has been rather less keen on Baldwin’s impersonations. Before he won the election, he tweeted calling for the show to be retired, declared that Baldwin’s impression “stinks”, and dubbed the show “boring and unfunny” on Twitter.

After Baldwin’s first post-election result show, Mr Trump ironically responded to SNL’s sketch about his obsessive tweeting habit by tweeting.

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad,” he wrote.

At the time Baldwin directly replied, saying he would stop playing Mr Trump if he were to release his tax returns. Mr Trump has persistently resisted calls for him to release details of his tax returns.