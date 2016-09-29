Alfred Olango, the mentally ill black man who was fatally shot by El Cajon police, was holding a vape pen while he was shot by an officer, authorities announced on Wednesday.

This morning protesters lined up outside the city’s police department calling for a federal investigation into the police shooting. The US Justice Department answered the call late Wednesday night and announced that they are investigating the fatal police shooting.

Mr Olango's sister can be heard in cellphone footage telling officers that she called to get her brother help. She says she should have called a crisis communication team.

“Don’t you guys have a crisis communication team to talk to somebody mentally sick?” she asks. “Why couldn’t you tase him? Why, why, why, why?”

Police killing of Alfred Olango sparks protests







Demonstrators raise their fists during a rally in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego, California on September 28, 2016, in protest of the police shooting the night before.

A man speaks through a bull horn as demonstrators assemble in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego, California on September 28, 2016, in protest of the police shooting the night before.

A man carries a sign as demonstrators assemble in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego, California on September 28, 2016, in protest of the police shooting the night before.

Protesters gather near the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Protesters gather near the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man on Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Protesters confront San Diego Sheriff's deputies near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Protesters shout slogans after blocking the intersection of Broadway and Mollison near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Protester leaders try to defuse an encounter with a motorist and protesters near the site where an unarmed black man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Protesters march at Mollison in El Cajon to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by police in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.

Amir Rahim leads protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters in chants to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.