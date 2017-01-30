Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to support legal challenge to Trump travel ban

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has said the company is working on more legal options to challenge US President Donald Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

Mr Bezos said "this executive order is one we do not support" and said the company plans to fight the order.

He also said Amazon has reached out to congressional leaders to explore legislative options and has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington state attorney general suing Mr Trump.

Protests across American airports in response to Trump's immigration ban

In an email to employees, he said: "We're a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years.

"No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It's a distinctive competitive advantage for our country — one we should not weaken."

He added: "To our employees in the US and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon's resources are behind you."

Declarations of support from Expedia and Washington will also be filed with the lawsuit, which was declared by Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday.

His complaint claims that Mr Trump's actions are separating Washington families, harming thousands of state residents, damaging the state economy, hurting Washington-based companies "and undermining Washington's sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees."