Anthony Weiner, the disgraced New York politician, is caught in a new scandal after it was alleged he sent topless photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl.

Last month he announced he was separating from his wife Huma Abedin, a senior aide to Hillary Clinton, after he was reported to have sexted a woman as his son lay in bed beside him, the latest in a series of similar episodes.

Mail Online reports that Mr Weiner carried out a months-long online relationship with the girl despite knowing her age.

He sent her photographs, called her “baby” and talked in sexually explicit terms, according to the report.

When confronted about the details, he declined to deny the allegations but instead offered two emails that he said showed it was a hoax.

In a statement, he said: “'I have repeatedly demonstrated terrible judgement about the people I have communicated with online and the things I have sent. I am filled with regret and heartbroken for those I have hurt.

"While I have provided the Daily Mail with information showing that I have likely been the subject of a hoax, I have no one to blame but me for putting myself in this position.

"I am sorry."

(Getty)

Mr Weiner has been caught in several scandals since 2011 when he was forced to resign from Congress after the discovery of sexual messages sent to a college student.

Two years later his run for mayor of New York - and a political rebirth - ended when it emerged he had been sexting 22-year-old Sydney Leathers using the pseudonym Carlos Danger.

The family of the 15-year-old girl said they did not want to press charges but in an interview with Mail Online said they wanted the make the case public in case Mr Weiner posed a wider threat.

The girl’s father said: “If there's anybody out there that has a similar story that they can come forward, maybe use my daughter's example to have the courage to come forward.”

A timeline constructed by Mail Online suggests the girl first contacted Weiner in January when she noticed his Twitter page allowed people to contact him whom he did not follow.

She also admitted during interviews that she had developed an obsession with Weiner.