Arizona police have released a video showing the fatal shooting of a man who refused to drop his weapon and then shot at police.

The officer from Kingman who was shot, 57-year-old detective Dennis Gilbert, is in hospital in a serious but stable condition, according to officials.

Mr Gilbert and detective Nicholas Schmitz, 27, both fired their weapons during the incident.

They have both been placed on paid administrative leave, which is matter of routine after a police shooting.

In the video, a group of armed officers wearing body armour approached 53-year-old Jeffrey Clair Cave’s house with a warrant to search his residence for a stolen firearm.

When they opened the door, the suspect was alone in the house.

Cave was holding a gun by his side, facing the officers.

Police repeatedly shouted at him to drop the weapon.

This is Jeffrey Clair Cave, 53, who died after a shootout with Kingman Police in Arizona. This is a previous booking photo @News3LV @12News pic.twitter.com/18QMHIJ6vB — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) September 30, 2016

Officers reached for a taser to subdue him.

It was then that Cave fired his weapon.

Mr Gilbert was injured. A bullet went through the clothing of lieutenant James Brice, but he was not injured.

The weapon that Cave fired was not the stolen firearm.

Another department from Bullhead City will investigate the incident.

Kingman deputy chief Rusty Cooper told reporters that police had served a warrant at Cave’s house before, but it was not for weapons, and Cave had cooperated with officers.