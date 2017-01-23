The bakers behind the nine-tier stars-and-stripes cake made for President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebrations have revealed they were commissioned to “re-create” a cake designed specifically for Barack Obama’s celebrations four years ago.

Duff Goldman, a TV chef and executive chef at the Charm City Cakes shop, tweeted a picture of the cake he created for Mr Obama’s inauguration in 2013, next to one that was made for one of Mr Trump’s inaugural balls. The side-by-side pictures of the two cakes show they are practically identical.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration four years ago. The one on the right is Trump’s. I didn’t make it,” he tweeted.

​Buttercream Bakeshop, situated in Washington D.C., posted a picture of its cake on Instagram explaining that it had been asked to replicate Mr Goldman’s creation by Mr Trump’s inauguration committee. The post said all profits will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign in America.

The post read: “Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one.”

“@duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration four years ago and this year’s committee commissioned us to re-create it.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

"Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favourite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child, straight, gay or the rainbow in between deserve!”

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. 🇺🇸 — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Mr Goldman and the people behind the Buttercream Bakeshop appear to have settled their differences however, as the TV chef later congratulated them on Twitter.

“Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y’all,” he wrote.