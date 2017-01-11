President Barack Obama stood by his promise to deliver a smooth transition of power in his final farewell speech before Donald Trump takes to the White House.

Despite the climate of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Republican administration under Mr Trump, President Obama chose to focus on his own legacy in the heartfelt 52-minute speech, mentioning the President-elect by name only once.

The outgoing President, who is expected to leave office with a high approval rating of 56 per cent, also emphasised the government’s role in meeting “the many challenges” faced by the US, and the importance of the democratic process.

“In 10 days, the world will witness a hallmark of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one freely-elected president to the next,” he said.

“I committed to President-Elect Trump that my administration would ensure the smoothest possible transition, just as President Bush did for me. Because it’s up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face.”

He also made references to diversity, championing equality and solidarity as themes throughout the speech.

“Democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity – the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one,” he said.

“If our democracy is to work in this increasingly diverse nation, each one of us must try to heed the advice of one of the great characters in American fiction, Atticus Finch, who said 'You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view…until you climb into his skin and walk around in it'."

He also called on equal opportunity to be created for all Americans, in a thinly-veiled attack on Mr Trump’s divisive rhetoric during his election campaign, which included attacks on Muslims, the disabled, women and immigrants.

"If we don’t create opportunity for all people, the disaffection and division that has stalled our progress will only sharpen in years to come," he said.

In his final line, he delivered a rallying call to citizens for them to be the change they wanted to see.

“For now, whether you are young or whether you’re young at heart, I do have one final ask of you as your President — the same thing I asked when you took a chance on me eight years ago,” he said.

“I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change — but in yours.”