The Official White House photographer's documentation of America did not come to an end after Barack Obama was sworn out of office last month.

Pete Souza, Mr Obama's official photographer, has continued to provide a compelling visual commentary of the Trump era via his Instagram account.

One of the most powerful of his images is the one he shared on Monday. The photo shows the bottom half of four people’s bodies.

While the person sitting on the desk (who is unmistakably Mr Obama) is wearing men’s shoes and a sharply cut suit, the other three figures are dressed in long skirts and heels.

“Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point,” Souza succinctly explained in a caption of the image.

Unlike his successor President Trump, Mr Obama made a concerted effort to include women in top roles inside the White House. Throughout the course of his presidency, he worked to ensure there was an equal split of men and women among his top aides and half of all White House departments were headed by women. This is a significant increase from when he took office and two-thirds of his top aides were men.

It is too early in the presidency to judge Mr Trump’s track record on women inside the White House but the billionaire property mogul’s transition team has already been forced to defend its nominees for key posts in the administration. A day before the inauguration, the incoming cabinet was criticised for being the first not to have a single Hispanic American since Ronald Reagans.

Since leaving the White House, Mr Obama’s former photographer has used his Instagram account, which has amassed 766 thousand followers, to provide a subtle critique of Mr Trump’s presidency. In fact, some have even suggested he is trolling President Trump.

Souza posted a poignant photo of Mr Obama laughing with a young girl in a head scarf after the President implemented his hard-line immigration ban which has banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The photojournalist also posted a shot of Mr Obama bonding with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto by drinking tequila a week ago. This roughly coincided with Mexico's President calling off his meeting with Mr Trump after the President tweeted: “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting”.

“More shade! Awesome!” one person remarked on Souza’s photo of the tequila drinking.