In eight days time, Barack Obama is about to have a lot more free time on his hands. The outgoing President will be able to watch more baseball, work on his long-running Spider-Man comic book collection, and wear his trademark “mom jeans” in peace.

However, it seems Mr Obama is already enjoying some downtime in his busy final days in office. He flew to Florida in his Air Force One over the weekend to serve as a groomsman at his longtime staffer’s wedding.

Marvin Nicholson, the White House trip director who is the President’s presidential aid and a regular golfing companion, married Helen Pajcic on Saturday in Jacksonville, just hours after Mr Obama’s farewell party at the White House.

The outgoing President arrived in time for the wedding after his party, whose guest list included Stevie Wonder, Robert De Niro, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and many other A-listers, finished at 4am.

Although Michelle Obama did not accompany her husband, Secretary of State John Kerry also attended the wedding, acting as the officiant for the marriage ceremony.

"@duchesskk: Obama was a groomsman at his staff's wedding. 😍 pic.twitter.com/E3sT4kgWf9" Awesome guy — Nwanyi'Oma (@Inzaghi1) January 11, 2017

Nicholson married Helen Pajcic, who worked on Obama’s 2008 campaign and is the daughter of longtime Democratic fundraiser Steve Pajcic.

Photos from the wedding show Mr Obama beaming alongside his staffer and the bride.

President Obama was a groomsman last night in Jacksonville. John Kerry officiated. The bride and groom had some BIG names. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d0YkFSW6ZX — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 8, 2017

Mr Obama used his final address as President in Chicago on Tuesday to warn of the dangers of anti-immigrant sentiment, economic inequality and taking democracy for granted. He was moved to tears as he paid tribute to his wife Michelle during his farewell speech.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour,” he said. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.”