The increase of Israeli settlements has "gotten so substantial" that it is inhibiting the possibility for an "effective, contiguous Palestinian state," President Barack Obama has in his final interview as president.

Speaking to CBS's 60 Minutes, Obama dismissed the idea that there is a "major rupture" in the relationship between the United States and Israel after last month's decision by the US to abstain from a United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements.

"Because of our investment in the region, and because we care so deeply about Israel, I think (the US) has a legitimate interest in saying to a friend, 'This is a problem,"' Obama said. "It would have long-term consequences for peace and security in the region, and the United States."

The outgoing president reflected on his legacy and his biggest challenges during his eight years in office during the hour-long interview. A number of his policies - from health care to his contentious relationship with Israel - could be short-lived as President-elect Donald Trump becomes the 45th president later this week and vows to reverse some of those policies.

Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of many of Obama's policies, often voicing his disagreement or engaging in public disputes with the president on Twitter. Most recently, Trump lashed out over hypothetical comments Obama made that he would beat Trump if they ran against each other in a general election.

Over the holidays, Trump accused Obama of throwing up "inflammatory" roadblocks during the transition of power and his administration of treating Israel with "total disdain."

Obama acknowledged it's been an "unusual" transition, adding, "I suspect the president-elect would agree with that."

"We are moving into an era where a lot of people get their information through tweets and soundbites and some headline that comes over their phone," the president said. "There's a power in that. There's also a danger - what generates a headline or stirs up a controversy and gets attention isn't the same as the process required to actually solve the problem."

He warned people not to "underestimate the guy" and urged congressional Republicans and Trump supporters around the country to be sure "that as we go forward, certain norms, certain institutional traditions don't get eroded, because there's a reason they're in place."

Obama said there needs to be a focus on "making sure that our democracy stays healthy, and making sure that we maintain that sense of solidarity."

With that, he said he's been "disturbed" about intelligence reports over Russia hacking the US election.

"I have been concerned about the degree to which, in some circles, you've seen people suggest that Vladimir Putin has more credibility than the US government," he said. "You're not going to be able to make good decisions without building some relationship of trust between yourself and that community."

Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years







15 show all Joe Biden and Barack Obama through the years



























1/15 Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden watch Barack Obama's farewell speech on 11 January. Obama called Biden his 'brother'

2/15 US President Barack Obama speaks alongside US Vice President Joe Biden about the Affordable Care Act AFP/Getty Images

3/15 Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama Getty

4/15 President Obama listens to Joe Biden speak of his work on defeating cancer on 18 October in the White House Reuters

5/15 U.S. President Barack Obama is applauded by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Joe Biden while delivering his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington Reuters

6/15 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden interjects as President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a reception for the 25th anniversary of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics at the White House in Washington REUTERS

7/15 Obama and Vice President Joe Biden react after a heckler was removed for their extended interruption (Reuters)

8/15 U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) as Vice President Joe Biden looks on

9/15 Barack and Michelle Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden observing a moment of silence outside the White House to mark the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Getty Images

10/15 Barack Obama and Joe Biden putt on the White House putting green Getty

11/15 President Barack Obama and Joe Biden in April 2013 AFP/Getty Images

12/15 January 1, 2013: U.S. President Barack Obama winks as he arrives with Vice President Joe Biden (L) in the briefing room Reuters

13/15 President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and others receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House May 1, 2011 in Washington, DC Getty Images

14/15 Vice-President Joe Biden, right, confirmed that the US was looking at ways of taking legal action against Julian Assange - back in December 2010 GETTY IMAGES

15/15 Joe Biden, left, and retired military officers watch President Barack Obama sign orders to close down the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in January 2009 GETTY IMAGES

Obama also reflected on his approach to the civil war in Syria, as it approaches its sixth year with hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced around the world.

The president acknowledged that his "red line" declaration about the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government wasn't in his 2012 speech and that he didn't have to use those words. They later prompted harsh criticism, since the US did not follow through on the threat.

"I would have, I think, made a bigger mistake if I had said, 'Eh, chemical weapons. That doesn't really change my calculus,"' he said. "And regardless of how it ended up playing, I think, in the Beltway, what is true is Assad got rid of his chemical weapons."

AP