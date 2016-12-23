A seven-year-old boy who asked for an “honorary” job at McDonald's is earning money to buy Christmas presents for other children.

Trenton Gardner from Bicknell, Indiana, cried when he was told he was too young to become an employee. But his fortunes changed when he was later told he could get tips from customers for wiping the tables instead, and use the cash to buy gifts for his neighbours over the holidays.

"I can do this forever. When I wipe the tables and customers are at the table I get paid for it," he told a local news outlet.

"It is the coolest job I’ve ever done," he added.

The restaurant's general manager, Rhonda Butler, said Trenton was so upset when he was told he could not work at the outlet that she was forced to reconsider.

She said he always asked if he had been hired for a job when he came in to the restaurant, which prompted her to eventually award him title of "honorary" employee.

The money he raised has gone towards buying gifts like dolls, Crayola crayons and a bike, which he helped his parents pack into their car and deliver around the neighbourhood.

His mother, Lindsey Gardner, said she was pleased her son was willing to work hard at a young age, and that it was a positive sign for his future.

"I don't know where me and his dad went with this, but we're just so glad that we raised him up this way," she said.