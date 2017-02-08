Boy Scouts of America welcomes first transgender member

A nine-year-old boy who was denied membership in the Cub Scouts because he is transgender, has finally been welcomed into the pack.

Joe Maldonado attended his first meeting in Essex County, New Jersey, this week after the Boy Scouts of America formally changed its policies to welcome children like him.

Seeing Joe in his Cub Scouts uniform was an emotional moment for his mother, Kristie Maldonado.

“It was amazing. They welcomed him. I can’t believe it had to come to that point to get him back into the Cub Scouts,” Ms Maldonado told The Independent.

Joe’s mother said she fought back after her son was excluded from another Cub Scout pack in Secaucus, New Jersey, last year because of his gender identity.

“Looking back, I’m glad that I didn’t just walk away when he got thrown out. I knew it was not right for them to do that to my child. He had every right to be there with his friends. I had to do something,” Ms Maldonado said.

The Boy Scouts of America used to base eligibility on the gender that appeared on a child’s birth certificate. That changed on January 30.

Boy Scouts Of America Changes 100 Yr Old Policy To Accept Joe Maldonado As First Transgender Child Scout #BoyScouts https://t.co/pMFIH51t9n — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) February 8, 2017

“Starting today, we will accept registration in our scouting programs based on the gender identity provided on an individual’s application," Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said.

Joe Maldonado began his transition two years ago, his mother said.

“It was about two years ago that he changed his name. But it’s been there all along, from age 2 or 2 and a half. I just didn’t know what it was," she added.

During her fight to get Joe into the scouts, Maldonado faced a backlash on social media. But she said that she was determined to find acceptance for her son and other transgender children.

“I know there are really cool people out there”, Ms Maldonado said. “If you feel your child deserves to do something or get something, being transgender should not stop it. You should fight for your child’s rights, because they wanted to be treated equally like everyone else.”