There was very little Hollywood’s golden couple, known by their shared moniker of “Brangelina”, could do to deflect incessant media attention after they announced their breakup. From Madam Tussauds physically ripping apart their wax figure replicas of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to the Dalai Lama weighing in on the furore, everybody wanted a piece of the pie.
Since the acrimonious divorce, Brad Pitt has steered clear of the limelight. This is why the actor’s appearance at the Golden Globes last night left many in the audience surprised.
The 53-year-old took to the stage to introduce a clip from Moonlight, a film which he helped produce and which went on to win the Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.
“It’s born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their souls and express their humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed,” he said of the film, during his first awards season appearance since his split from wife and fellow actor Jolie.
Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery
Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery
-
1/32
Actress Emma Stone
Getty
-
2/32
Actress Natalie Portman
Getty
-
3/32
Sophie Turner
Getty
-
4/32
Evan Rachel Wood
EPA
-
5/32
Zoe Saldana
EPA
-
6/32
Actress Octavia Spencer
Getty
-
7/32
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker
Getty
-
8/32
Actress Priyanka Chopra
Reuters
-
9/32
Actress Naomie Harris
Getty
-
10/32
Drew Barrymore
EPA
-
11/32
Sofia Vergara
Getty
-
12/32
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Getty
-
13/32
Actress Kerry Washington
Reuters
-
14/32
Emily Ratajkowski
EPA
-
15/32
Actress Viola Davis
Getty
-
16/32
Actress Blake Lively
Getty
-
17/32
Meryl Streep
EPA
-
18/32
Musician/Actress Janelle Monae
Getty
-
19/32
Actress Lily Collins
Getty
-
20/32
Millie Bobby Brown
Getty
-
21/32
Actor Ryan Gosling
Getty
-
22/32
Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake
Getty
-
23/32
Actor Donald Glover
Getty
-
24/32
Musician Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes
Getty
-
25/32
Actor Tom Hiddleston
Getty
-
26/32
Actor Mahershala Ali and wife, Amatus Sami-Karim
Reuters
-
27/32
Actor Andrew Garfield
Reuters
-
28/32
Jonah Hill
Getty
-
29/32
Actor Casey Affleck
Getty
-
30/32
Actor Hugh Laurie
Getty
-
31/32
Musician Questlove
Getty
-
32/32
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Getty
“It is Barry Jenkins profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves”.
The speech prompted a loud round of applause from Hollywood stars in the audience.
“Apparently Brad Pitt got custody of the Hollywood friends in his divorce from Maleficent,” journalist Tony Bravo noted on Twitter, alluding to a role played by Jolie.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested physical custody of their children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
Pitt and Jolie have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows Pitt supervised visitation with the children. Since October, he has had supervised visits with the children, according to a court filing by Jolie.
The pair officially got together in 2006 after appearing on Mr and Mrs Smith together and then married at Chateau Miraval in the French village of Correns in 2014.
- More about:
- Brad Pitt
- Golden Globes