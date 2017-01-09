There was very little Hollywood’s golden couple, known by their shared moniker of “Brangelina”, could do to deflect incessant media attention after they announced their breakup. From Madam Tussauds physically ripping apart their wax figure replicas of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to the Dalai Lama weighing in on the furore, everybody wanted a piece of the pie.

Since the acrimonious divorce, Brad Pitt has steered clear of the limelight. This is why the actor’s appearance at the Golden Globes last night left many in the audience surprised.

The 53-year-old took to the stage to introduce a clip from Moonlight, a film which he helped produce and which went on to win the Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

“It’s born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their souls and express their humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed,” he said of the film, during his first awards season appearance since his split from wife and fellow actor Jolie.

Brad Pitt introduces a clip from @moonlightmov, nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama tonight! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mqaHCdsyvz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery







32 show all Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery





























































1/32 Actress Emma Stone Getty

2/32 Actress Natalie Portman Getty

3/32 Sophie Turner Getty

4/32 Evan Rachel Wood EPA

5/32 Zoe Saldana EPA

6/32 Actress Octavia Spencer Getty

7/32 Actress Sarah Jessica Parker Getty

8/32 Actress Priyanka Chopra Reuters

9/32 Actress Naomie Harris Getty

10/32 Drew Barrymore EPA

11/32 Sofia Vergara Getty

12/32 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty

13/32 Actress Kerry Washington Reuters

14/32 Emily Ratajkowski EPA

15/32 Actress Viola Davis Getty

16/32 Actress Blake Lively Getty

17/32 Meryl Streep EPA

18/32 Musician/Actress Janelle Monae Getty

19/32 Actress Lily Collins Getty

20/32 Millie Bobby Brown Getty

21/32 Actor Ryan Gosling Getty

22/32 Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake Getty

23/32 Actor Donald Glover Getty

24/32 Musician Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes Getty

25/32 Actor Tom Hiddleston Getty

26/32 Actor Mahershala Ali and wife, Amatus Sami-Karim Reuters

27/32 Actor Andrew Garfield Reuters

28/32 Jonah Hill Getty

29/32 Actor Casey Affleck Getty

30/32 Actor Hugh Laurie Getty

31/32 Musician Questlove Getty

32/32 Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson Getty

“It is Barry Jenkins profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves”.

The speech prompted a loud round of applause from Hollywood stars in the audience.

“Apparently Brad Pitt got custody of the Hollywood friends in his divorce from Maleficent,” journalist Tony Bravo noted on Twitter, alluding to a role played by Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested physical custody of their children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and Jolie have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows Pitt supervised visitation with the children. Since October, he has had supervised visits with the children, according to a court filing by Jolie.

The pair officially got together in 2006 after appearing on Mr and Mrs Smith together and then married at Chateau Miraval in the French village of Correns in 2014.