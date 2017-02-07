Britney Spears’ niece is in a critical but stable condition after she fell into a pond in Louisiana while driving an all-terrain vehicle.

Reports said Jamie Lynn Spears’ eight-year-old daughter Maddie, was hurt while crossing a ditch.

Her mother is a former Nickelodeon child star. Her aunt, Britney Spears, famous for songs such as Toxic, tweeted on Monday: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

First reported by entertainment website TMZ, the accident occurred in Tangipahoa Parish, which is about one hour from the state capital, Baton Rouge.

According to a statement by Sheriff Daniel Edwards posted on Facebook on Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office responded to an ATV accident on Sunday afternoon involving an eight-year-old girl.

The child was trying to avoid running over a drainage ditch near a pond when she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to enter the water, the statement said. The ATV quickly sank below the surface.

The girl’s mother, 25, stepfather, Jamie Watson, and other family members were about 100 yards from where the ATV entered the pond. They attempted to rescue the child but she was trapped by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting.

Ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed the child, according to the sheriff’s office.

The younger Spears’ publicist Jeff Raymond told the Associated Press that the family was asking for people to “respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family”.

According to TMZ, Ms Spears daughter got a Polaris ATV for her seventh birthday. The Louisiana state code does not appear to have any ATV restrictions regarding driver age.