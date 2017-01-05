The state of California has hired President Barack Obama’s former attorney general to represent it in any future legal fights against the Republican administration under Donald Trump.

Leaders of the California Legislature said the appointment of Eric Holder Jr, the first African American man to hold the position of attorney general, gave the state “a lot of firepower to safeguard the values of the people of California”.

The move has been viewed as possible preparation for legal tussles with Mr Trump’s administration over a variety of issues. Mr Holder will likely oversee cases involving “climate change, women and civil rights, the environment, immigration, and voting rights” on behalf of California, according to senate leader Kevin de Leon.

Mr Holder will serve alongside new state attorney general Xavier Becerra as an outside counsel and make recommendations on California’s legal strategy.

“This shows we are very, very serious about defending the interests of Californians,” Mr de Leon told the New York Times. “[Mr Trump] has surrounded himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California.”

Mr de Leon said he and assembly speaker Anthony Rendon began contemplating hiring outside legal counsel almost immediately after Mr Trump’s election, in the hope of protecting established state policies which contrast with the President-elect’s own positions.

In the presidential election in November, Mr Trump won just 32.8 per cent of the vote in California, which has not been held by the Republican party since 1992. The Democrats control two-thirds of the state’s assembly and senate.

World news in pictures







31 show all World news in pictures



























































1/31 30 December 2016 Nepalese Gurung community women wear traditional attire dance during a parade to mark their New Year known as 'Tamu Loshar' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird AP

2/31 30 December 2016 At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on December 30 after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

3/31 30 December 2016 People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state6. At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

4/31 30 December 2016 Fog descends upon Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

5/31 30 December 2016 The sun rises over the skyline, seen from a balcony on the 42nd floor of a building on a foggy day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

6/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

7/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

8/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lying on the ground is attended to after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

9/31 29 December 2016 The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California. President Barack Obama unleashed a barrage of retaliatory measures against Moscow for meddling in the US election, imposing sanctions on two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shuttering two Russian compounds inside the United States in New York and Maryland Getty

10/31 29 December 2016 Yellow underwear for sell at a store in Medellin, Colombia, where tradition holds that it brings prosperity and good luck if you wear them on New Year's Eve Getty

11/31 29 December 2016 The body of Haya, a 3-year-old Syrian girl, lies at a makeshift morgue in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes Getty

12/31 29 December 2016 Memorial items are left at one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, in Hollywood, California. Getty

13/31 29 December 2016 Novelist Asli Erdogan hugs her mother Mine Aydostlu after being released from the Bakirkoy prison in Istanbul. An Istanbul court ordered the release of one of Turkey's most celebrated novelists after over four months in jail on charges of terror propaganda, as the authorities detained a leading investigative journalist over his tweet Getty

14/31 29 December 2016 People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Deli in New York. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich AP

15/31 29 December 2016 Followers of Yoruba goddess Yemanja participate in a ceremony in her honour at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil EPA

16/31 29 December 2016 As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity, offerings flowers and launching boats, large and small, into the ocean in exchange for blessings in the coming year. The belief in the goddess comes from the West African Yoruba culture AP

17/31 29 December 2016 The faithful enter the ocean during a ceremony honouring Yemanja, Yoruba Goddess of the Sea, as part of traditional New Year's celebrations on the sands of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Getty

18/31 29 December 2016 A woman passes in front of a graffiti which reads 'Army Killer' in Guatemala City during the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the peace in Guatemala after 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996) Getty

19/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

20/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

21/31 21 December 2016 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey AP

22/31 20 December 2016 Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City Getty

23/31 20 December 2016 View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police Getty

24/31 20 December 2016 Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

25/31 19 December 2016 Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

26/31 13 December 2016 Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium Rex

27/31 13 December 2016 Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul Rex

28/31 13 December 2016 Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

29/31 13 December 2016 Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize AFP/Getty Images

30/31 10 December 2016 Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey AP

31/31 8 December 2016 A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia AP

“While we don’t yet know the harmful proposals the next administration will put forward, thanks to Donald Trump’s campaign, cabinet appointments and Twitter feed, we do have an idea of what we will be dealing with,” Mr Rendon said in a statement.

Responding to his appointment, Mr Holder said he was “confident” in being able to offer his considerable expertise to the state in all its “federal legal and regulatory issues”.

During his tenure as US Attorney General between 2009 and 2015, Mr Holder fought for civil rights and defended President Obama’s government following the killing of Osama Bin Laden. He previously served as deputy Attorney General during Bill Clinton’s second term as president.