When your street freezes over and becomes too dangerous to drive on, put your ice skates on instead.

That’s what a number of Canadians have been doing after a bout of freezing rain hit parts of Ontario and Quebec on Boxing Day.

The Environment Canada agency warned people to expect a significant build-up of ice on the roads – predicting between five and 10mm of ice in some areas - as a result of the freezing rain.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous,” a spokesperson said, CBC News reported.

But where drivers were unable able to take to the roads, others decided to strap on their skating boots and speed down their local streets on the slippery surface, with some playing ice hockey or even figure skating.

Meg Bethune posted a video of herself on Twitter skating backwards while holding her leg up in the air. She posted the video with the message: “The road might not be the most ideal place to figure skate, but I’ll take it.”

People were not afraid to show themselves playing ice hockey either. Robert Eardley posted a video to Facebook showing himself and friends playing on a heavily iced street at night in Montreal.

One Twitter user named Cindy uploaded a video of two people skating along the street playing the game in Ontario, and wrote: “Only in Canada will you see people skating and playing hockey on the streets like nothing.”