Carrie Fisher's mother has been rushed to hospital with a possible stroke, a day after the death of her daughter.

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly planning the Star War actress's funeral with her son Todd Fisher when she was taken ill at his home in Beverley Hills, California.

The 84-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from a stroke, according to US celebrity news website TMZ.

It happened just over 24-hours after her 60-year-old daughter died in a Los Angeles hospital four days after suffering a heart attack on board a transatlantic flight.

Reynolds, who appeared in more than 60 films, is best known for her starring role in 1952 musical Singing in the Rain, alongside Gene Kelly.

She was married to Fisher's father for four years between 1955 and 1959.

Hours after her daughter's death, she took to Facebook to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother,"