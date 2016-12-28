  1. News
Carrie Fisher's mother rushed to hospital a day after her daughter's death, US media reports

Actress suffers stroke, according to reports

Carrie Fisher's mother has been rushed to hospital, shortly after the death of her daughter.

Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke, according to US celebrity news website TMZ following her daughter's fatal heart attack.

