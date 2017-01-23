Chelsea Clinton and Barron Trump might come from families with polar opposite political perspectives but they do have one key thing in common: they are both the offspring of US Presidents.

This might explain why the former First Daughter decided to come to the defence of Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son. On inauguration day, the youngest Trump child was subject to a torrent of memes mocking his facial expressions and accusing him of looking bored.

Chelsea, the only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton challenged those who mocked him, saying: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does - to be a kid”.

But she also alluded to the fact some of Mr Trump’s policies might have a detrimental effect on children. “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids,” she said on Twitter.

The outrage against the mocking of Barron was sparked after Katie Rich, a Saturday Night Live writer said he would be the “country's first homeschool shooter“ in a since deleted tweet.

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







14 show all Trump Inauguration protests around the World

























1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Chelsea and Ivanka Trump, who is said to be the President's “favourite child”, are long-time friends despite the fact their parents have been fierce political opponents. Until recently, they were both based in Manhattan in New York and were introduced by their husbands a few years ago.

On Thursday, Ivanka said while Chelsea is a “very good friend” of hers, the two haven’t talked since the presidential election.

“She’s been a friend of mine long before the campaign, of course will be a friend of mine after,” the mother of three told ABC News. “I haven’t spoken about the specific challenges about this next chapter with her just yet but I intend to.”

In July, Mr Trump said he wished his daughter did not like his rival candidate daughter.

“My daughter likes Chelsea and Chelsea likes my daughter, what are you going to do, that’s the way it is. That’s okay,” he told the audience at a Colarado rally. “I asked Ivanka, I said ‘do you like Chelsea’. ‘I do dad’. ‘Really?’ ‘No I really do’. ‘Ah I wish you didn’t it would be a lot easier’”.

Nevertheless, the real estate tycoon accepted that the pair liked each other and commended Chelsea for her performance at the Democratic convention.