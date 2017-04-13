Chrissy Teigen says we shouldn't 'assume all women's goals are to have kids'

Chrissy Teigen has said it is important to acknowledge and embrace the fact not all women want to have children.

The model, who has an 11-month-old daughter with musician John Legend, argued women should not feel pressured to have children. She said it should be socially acceptable for women to openly admit they do not want to have children.

Teigen said there should not be a stigma attached to women choosing not to have children and insisted she never judged women for not doing so.

The conversation was sparked by interviewer, Arianna Davis, admitting she was “on the fence” about whether or not she wanted children.

"Well, first of all, I want to commend you in your decision to be open about maybe not having children at all,” Teigen told Refinery 29 for their new series Mothership.

“I think it's really commendable to even doubt the process out loud, because I don't feel like people should be pressured to have children," she continued.

"I'm sure that when you announce that fact to somebody, they're very quick to be like, 'Gasp! Why don't you want kids?' And I've never been that way with people, because I don't think any of us should assume all women's goals are to have kids. It's a choice!"

Teigen, an avid Twitter user who has developed a reputation for rebuking trolls, has spoken out about issues surrounding motherhood and post-natal depression on a number of occasions.

She was very honest about her and Legend’s fertility struggles before they welcomed their first child Luna last April. While pregnant last year, she was forced to defend herself against criticism she received when discussing choosing to have a baby girl while undergoing treatment.

“We didn’t create a little girl,” she wrote at the time. “We had multiple embryos, girls and boys, we simply chose to put in a female first (and second). You’d be surprised at how many people you know go through this. Also, every doctor knows the sex of the embryos, it isn’t some grand secret.”

Teigen has previously explained that she and Legend endured fertility problems for years before they underwent IVF, saying they would have had children five or six years previously if it had happened naturally.

The model also said she had made a “mistake” in presuming most people understood the process of IVF. In the past, Teigen has also criticised people who perpetually probe or speculate about why a particular woman is childless, alerting people to the fact you never know what someone is privately going through.