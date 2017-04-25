Christian Bale might have been one of the few Hollywood actors to have steered clear of castigating Donald Trump but even he has felt compelled to vent his frustrations about the President.

The esteemed actor, who tends to avoid speaking about politics in the public domain, subtly suggested the world is seeing President Trump reading a “Dictatorship for Dummies book”.

The 43-year-old said the world had been catapulted into a “post-truth era” and lamented how politics had changed since the election of Mr Trump.

“Well, [the U.S. presidential election] was happening as we were filming,” Bale, who plays an Associated Press reporter in his new film The Promise, told The Daily Beast.

“We shot this towards the end of 2015, so that was happening and then becoming more and more relevant”.

It was after being questioned about the disappearance of the free press under dictatorships that Bale appeared to subtly rebuke Mr Trump, saying: ”It’s like we’re watching somebody reading a Dictatorship for Dummies book”.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“I remember prior to the election I thought it was batshit crazy that people would talk about how there’ll be 'a revolution in appreciation of what we have and not taking it for granted,' and you think no way in hell.”

“But we’re here, and you think, well OK, that’s your best bet, isn’t it? So the hope is that journalism becomes more exceptional than it has been in decades, and that we start to recognise and treasure it - to treasure so many different things.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who is best known for his roles in Empire of the Sun, American Psycho and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, also argued climate sceptics were evidence of the rise of a post-truth era, condemning those who question the legitimacy of global warming.

“We’re living in the post-truth era ... People are questioning facts, which is nuts. I liken it to the ‘debate’ on climate change. There’s no debate! The science is settled. But people continue to do this smokescreen and pretend that there’s a debate, you know?