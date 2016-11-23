Colombia's government and Farc guerrillas will sign a new peace accord on Thursday, after a previous agreement to end their half-century-old war was defeated in a referendum, both parties said.

The new, revised accord will be submitted to Congress for approval, rather than put to another referendum, they added.

Last month voters taking part in that referendum surprisingly snubbed the first accord. Critics said it went too easy on the rebels, who have been waging what is now Latin America's last major insurgency.

“The government and Farc delegations have agreed to sign the final agreement to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace,” negotiators from both sides said in a statement Tuesday.

The new accord was first announced on November 12. The signing will take place at 11.00am (4.00pm GMT) at the Colon Theater in Bogota.

The accord will later be submitted to Congress for its approval, the two sides said.

“We are working out the procedures necessary for this,” they said.

The government holds a majority in the legislature.

President Juan Manuel Santos insists the new proposal is stronger and takes into account changes demanded by his political opponents.

However his chief rival, ex-president Alvaro Uribe, has rejected even the revised deal.

Uribe has insisted, for instance, that Farc leaders should not be allowed to run for office while still serving sentences for atrocities.

“Whether the entire (current) text is voted on, or just the issues that have been sensitive and where there has been no agreement, we ought to do it by national referendum,” Uribe said.

Santos's government is scheduled to present its revised peace deal in Congress on Wednesday to discuss its details.

Santos called on Tuesday for it to be implemented quickly.

A two-way ceasefire between the government and the Farc has been in force since August. But the sides have warned it is fragile.

“This limbo is increasing the risks,” Santos told reporters.

“It is urgent that we move to the second phase of regrouping the Farc” for their demobilisation, he said.

He spoke after an urgent meeting with top officials to tackle a recent wave of alleged political killings in southern Colombia.

Fears for the ceasefire had already risen last week when two Farc guerrillas were killed in what authorities said was a clash with the army.

Uribe has offered to meet with the Farc. But the force rejected that proposal, branding Uribe an obstacle to peace.

“Uribe misgoverned, corrupted and caused bloodshed in Colombia for eight years” when he was in office to 2010, said one of the Farc's commanders, Pablo Catatumbo, on Twitter.

“He has never wanted peace, only the defeat of the Farc, which he couldn't achieve.”

Political analyst Jorge Restrepo said it would be better if there were a consensus on Colombia on the new accord.

“But that is almost impossible to achieve” given the demands of Uribe's party, Restrepo said.

World news in pictures







27 show all World news in pictures



















































1/27 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

2/27 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

3/27 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/27 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/27 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

6/27 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

7/27 21 November 2016 Supporters of presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse of Lavalas display party posters during a march in support of their candidate in Port-au-Prince Getty

8/27 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

9/27 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

10/27 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

11/27 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

12/27 21 November 2016 Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the start of its pro-EU revolution with President Petro Poroshenko's firm rejection of 'the Russian world'. The so-called Euromaidan protests lasted three months and culminated in a bloodbath that claimed the lives of more than 100 largely unarmed people and about 20 anti-riot police Getty

13/27 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

14/27 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

15/27 21 November 2016 An American flag hangs upside down in an encampment during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

16/27 20 November 2016 Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

17/27 20 November 2016 Former French Prime minister and candidate for the French right-wing presidential primary Francois Fillon arrives at his campaign headquarters after the vote's first round in Paris Getty

18/27 20 November 2016 US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit at the Lima Convention Centre in Lima, Peru Getty

19/27 19 November 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

20/27 16 November 2016 A US Customs and Border Patrol agent apprehends a suspected immigrant entering the country illegally along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas AP

21/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

22/27 16 November 2016 Specialised water generation equipment is loaded onboard an RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft at Linton Military Camp in Manawatu, in preparation for deployment to those stranded on New Zealand's South Island following an earthquake Reuters

23/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

24/27 16 November 2016 Policemen control a crowd of people standing in a queue to enter a bank to exchange discontinued currency in New Delhi, India AP

25/27 16 November 2016 India announced a week ago that it was withdrawing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as legal tender to fight corruption and tax evasion. However, people are allowed a onetime swap of 4,000 rupees ($59) at any bank in exchange for smaller notes to meet immediate needs AP

26/27 16 November 2016 A Russian Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft set on the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Getty

27/27 16 November 2016 Theo Martins and Willem Oosthuizen appear in court after an online video emerged showing them pushing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive, at the Middelburg magistrates High Court, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa Reuters

What is more, if there is opposition to the accord the government and the Farc will be more compelled to show their commitment to complying with it, said Restrepo, head of a conflict analysis consultancy called Cerac.

“And Uribe has no veto or blocking power,” said Restrepo.

Commander Rodrigo “Timochenko” Londono and other Farc leaders arrived in Bogota on Monday to finalise the deal.

Ahead of the referendum, the Farc's 5,700 fighters gathered to wait in their jungle bases.

The full peace accord aims to see them demobilise and disarm over the coming months under UN supervision.

But officials warned that the longer the accord is delayed, the higher the risk of violence.

The Colombian conflict started in 1964 when the Farc formed to fight for land rights for rural communities.

It drew in various left and right-wing armed groups, state forces and gangs.

The conflict has killed at least 260,000 people and displaced seven million, according to authorities.

AFP