A federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan ruled in favor of police who shoot barking or moving dogs while an officer enters a home. The ruling is the final decision in a lawsuit from Grand Rapids residents Mark and Cheryl Brown, whose pit bull terriers were fatally shot when police issued a search warrant to their home in 2013.

An officer successfully argued that he shot the first dog after it moved a few inches and lunged in his direction, and when the dog ran away to the basement, he followed the pet and killed it. Another officer killed the couple’s second dog when it also ran to the basement and barked at them.

“The standard we set out today is that a police officer’s use of deadly force against a dog while executing a search warrant to search a home for illegal drug activity is reasonable under the Fourth Amendment when the dog poses an imminent threat to the officer’s safety,” Judge Eric Clay wrote in his decision, saying the couple failed to provide solid evidence that the dogs did not lunge or bark at the officers.

Protests and outrage across the US following killings by police







19 show all Protests and outrage across the US following killings by police



































1/19 Protestors demand justice for Philando Castile on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty

2/19 Protestors lie in an intersection during a demonstration for Philando Castile on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty

3/19 Protestors lie in an intersection during a demonstration for Philando Castile on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty

4/19 Protestors demand justice for Philando Castile on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty

5/19

6/19 Protesters march throughout New York City. Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty

7/19 Protesters march throughout New York City. Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty

8/19 Protesters are arrested by NYPD as they call for justice throughout New York City. Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty

9/19 Protesters are arrested by NYPD as they call for justice throughout New York City. AFP/Getty Images

10/19 AFP/Getty Images

11/19 AFP/Getty

12/19 AFP/Getty

13/19 AFP/Getty

14/19 AFP/Getty

15/19 AFP/Getty

16/19 AFP/Getty Images

17/19 Getty

18/19 Getty

19/19 Getty

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the officers argued that they could not have cleared the basement without killing the dogs. While the area’s police chief supported the ruling, he admitted that the lawsuit highlighted some actions to be improved upon.

"It was a good ruling," Police Chief Jim Blocker told the newspaper "It pointed out some things we have to improve upon, but supported our operating concept that officers must act within reason."