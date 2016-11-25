  1. News
Donald Trump cabinet: Cubs baseball co-owner Todd Ricketts likely to join Wilbur Ross as deputy commerce secretary

The position would give the businessman and donor oversight for a large agency of around 47,000 employees in the US

Mr Ricketts, 47, initially preferred Wisconsin gov. Scott Walker for president Getty

The co-owner of a baseball club and a conservative donor Todd Ricketts has been named as a likely candidate for the role of deputy commerce secretary.

As reported by Bloomberg, Mr Ricketts, the 47-year-old who supported two pro-Trump super pacs during the campaign trail, met with the president-elect in Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend for about an hour.

When reporters asked Mr Trump if Mr Ricketts would be in his cabinet, Trump answered: “We’re going to see, we’re going to have a lot of great talent.”

He is rumoured to join financier Wilbur Ross, the "king of bankruptcy" and a likely candidate for the position of commerce secretary. 

Mr Ricketts’ spokesman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Mr Trump received $1 million from Joe Ricketts, the head of the family who founded TD Ameritrade.

 

 

The family's backing of Mr Trump for president was a sharp reversal from earlier in the year when they heavily invested in Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.

They funded the anti-Trump Our Principles PAC, prompting the then-candidate to tweet: “They better be careful, they have a lot to hide.”

Mr Trump, when asked by reporters what he meant, replied that the family was doing a “rotten job” of running the Cubs.

The team went on to win the World Series.

If Mr Ricketts is appointed, it will show Mr Trump is still on a quest to reach out to his former opponents, but he will have broken his pledge to build a wall between his own administration and traditional power brokers.

