A state senator has dared “fascist” Donald Trump to “come after” him and make good on his promise to end his career.

Pennsylvania senator Daylin Leach sent out his message to the US President via Twitter and Facebook in a show of solidarity with an unnamed Texas state senator.

Mr Trump appeared to encourage the sheriff of a small Texas county to destroy the career of a Texas senator who wanted to tamper with asset forfeiture laws.

The controversial legislation allows police to seize cash and property of suspected criminals before conviction.

Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon! — Daylin Leach (@daylinleach) February 7, 2017

“Hey @realDonald Trump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don’t you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon,” said Mr Leach on Twitter this week.

He also taunted on Facebook: “Why don’t you come after me.”

Mr Trump was meeting county sheriffs from across the US in the White House’s Roosevelt Room when Rockwall Country’s Sheriff Harold Eavenson mentioned the Texan who was “talking about introducing legislation to require conviction” before seizing cash and assets.

“Can you believe that,” Mr Trump interjected, according to Politico.

.@realDonaldTrump, a lot of people have tried to end @daylinleach's career. They failed. So will you. pic.twitter.com/I0IePZfyki — Steve Hoenstine (@stevehoenstine) February 8, 2017

“And I told him that the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed,” the Texas sheriff continued.

“Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career,” Mr Trump allegedly replied.

Democrat Mr Leach, who practised law, then tweeted this afternoon: “New bill requires psychiatrist at WH (White House). Great idea! Maybe they could also require the guy with the nuclear codes to carry a straight jacket.”

His spokesman Steve Hoenstine added: “President Trump blithely talked about destroying the career of a man who disagreed with Trump on a policy issue. Then Trump laughed about it, which is just what you’d expect from someone who gets his kicks firing people on national television.

“Trump just continues to undermine democratic norms, America’s system of checks and balances, and the general principle of human decency. Senator Leach is mad as hell about it, as you can see from his tweet.“

Mr Hoenstine also told The Independent that Mr Leach was "always fighting for what's right" and would not back down if indeed Mr Trump did come after him.

"Donald Trump may try a lot of dirty tricks, but Daylin would fight back intelligently and tirelessly, and his constituents would have his back," added Mr Hoenstine.

Asked about Mr Leach's imaginative use of swear words, he added: "I know this isn't the first time someone has called Trump a s***gibbon. Safe to say this also isn't the last time someone calls Trump a s***gibbon."

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump’s communications director Hope Hicks for comment.