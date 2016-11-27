Senator Ted Cruz has warned Donald Trump that if the Republicans do not follow through with their campaign promises, there will be "pitchforks and torches" in the streets.

Speaking on ABC's "The Week", The Texan Senator explained the worst thing the Republican Party could do after winning the White House, the House and the Senate is return to "business as usual".

Mr Cruz said: "If we're given the White House and both houses of Congress and we don't deliver, I think there will be pitchforks and torches in the streets.

"And I think quite rightly. I think people are so fed up with Washington, this election was a mandate with change and the most catastrophic thing Republicans could do is go back to business as usual."

Even after losing the Republican nomination to Mr Trump, Cruz continued to be a vocal opponent of Mr Trump until the final months of the presidential race.

He had described the now Presidential-elect as a "pathological liar" and "utterly amoral". For Trump's part, he gave Mr Cruz the nickname "lying Ted".

When asked if he now would take back his comments on the 45th President, Senator Cruz said: "You know, I'm not going to relitigate the past. I'm going to focus on the future.

"I'm going to focus on what's in front of us and on fixing the problems we have."

Donald Trump's four biggest U-turns

Since winning the election, Donald Trump has appeared to soften or even reverse key components of his campaign platform.

Trump has said he would keep some key tenets of the Obamacare and maybe build a fence instead of wall on the Mexican border.

Despite promising to prosecute his defeated Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton - he has said he has more important issues to deal with.