Amid the “peaceful transfer of power”, a surprise executive order, and an outburst of protests, the new First Couple, Donald and Melania Trump, made their debut as the first couple in the first of three inaugural balls by dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way".

In the hours before the events, former President Barack Obama and his staff said one final goodbye to the American public before the Trump administration began to settle into the White House.

“Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power,” President Trump told the crowd at his inaugural address.

“And we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.”

1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

Inaugural balls are a staple for Washington elite in a tradition stretching back to 1809.

One of the most anticipated moments of the night was the first dance between Melania and Donald, one that the president declined to practise for, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources.

Supporters lined the 150,000 square-foot hall at the first event, the Liberty Ball.

THANK YOU for another wonderful evening in Washington, D.C. TOGETHER, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V3aoj9RUh4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2017

Sinatra’s 1969 “My Way” was performed by jazz singer Erin Boheme, am appropriate choice following one of the most divisive presidential campaigns in recent history.

The Trump administration had a tough time attracting A-list celebrities and musicians to their day of celebration. The artists who did perform included Sam Moore, The Piano Guys, singer Tony Orlando and musician Josh Weathers.

The Piano Guys delivered an interesting performance in which they combined the song Amazing Grace with Rachel Platten’s The Fight Song, which was coincidentally one of the main songs played at Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Before their first dance as the first couple of the United States, the president made a few remarks.

"I want to thank all of our supporters. My number one supporter Melania — thank you, honey,” he told his crowd of supporters.

“We want to see great things happen for our country. We want to make America great again and we will."

The event took place shortly before the First Family arrived at the White House for the first time around 7.30pm local time.