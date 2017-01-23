Donald Trump has officially declared his inauguration day as a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion".

Along with several executive orders signed on the first day of his Presidency, Mr Trump signed the National Day of Patriotism proclamation, and the text was uploaded onto the Federal register’s website.

He declared the new day "in order to strengthen our bonds to each other and to our country - and to renew the duties of Government to the people".

"A new national pride stirs the American soul and inspires the American heart," the proclamation said.

"We are one people, united by a common destiny and a shared purpose. Freedom is the birthright of all Americans, and to preserve that freedom we must maintain faith in our sacred values and heritage."

The language mirrors Mr Trump’s speech on Friday at Capitol Hill, when he told the assembled crowds that "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first."

“At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America and, through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” he said.

The President also told around 400 members of the CIA the following day, his first official stop as President, that God has stopped the rain for his speech.

The new national day sits in stark contrast with previous leaders.

Former President Barack Obama declared the inauguration day a "Day of Renewal and Reconciliation". In 2001 President George W Bush said it would be a "National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving".

The White House could not be immediately contacted by The Independent.