Donald Trump said it was a 'sad situation' that the Afghan immigrant arrested for this weekend's New York bombings would receive quality medical care and legal representation.

Speaking at a packed Florida rally as his supporters shouted "Hang him!", the Republican presidential candidate said: "We must deliver a just and very harsh punishment to these people.

"These are enemies, these are combatants and we have to be tough, we have to be strong."

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







14 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

























1/14 On Isis: "Some of the candidates, they went in and didn’t know the air conditioner didn’t work and sweated like dogs, and they didn’t know the room was too big because they didn’t have anybody there. How are they going to beat ISIS?" Getty

2/14 On immigration: "I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." Reuters

3/14 On Free Trade: "Free trade is terrible. Free trade can be wonderful if you have smart people. But we have stupid people." PAUL J. RICHARDS | AFP | Getty Images

4/14 On Mexicans: "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists." Getty

5/14 On China: "I just sold an apartment for $15 million to somebody from China. Am I supposed to dislike them?... I love China. The biggest bank in the world is from China. You know where their United States headquarters is located? In this building, in Trump Tower." Getty Images

6/14 On work: "If you're interested in 'balancing' work and pleasure, stop trying to balance them. Instead make your work more pleasurable." AP

7/14 On success: "What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate."

8/14 On life: "Everything in life is luck." AFP

9/14 On ambition: "You have to think anyway, so why not think big?" Getty Images

10/14 On his opponents: "Bush is totally in favour of Common Core. I don't see how he can possibly get the nomination. He's weak on immigration. He's in favour of Common Core. How the hell can you vote for this guy? You just can't do it." Reuters

11/14 On Obamacare: "You have to be hit by a tractor, literally, a tractor, to use it, because the deductibles are so high. It's virtually useless. And remember the $5 billion web site?... I have so many web sites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, they do a web site. It costs me $3." Getty Images

12/14 On Barack Obama: "Obama is going to be out playing golf. He might be on one of my courses. I would invite him. I have the best courses in the world. I have one right next to the White House." PA

13/14 On himself: "Love him or hate him, Trump is a man who is certain about what he wants and sets out to get it, no holds barred. Women find his power almost as much of a turn-on as his money." Getty Images

14/14 On America: "The American Dream is dead. But if I get elected president I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before and we will make America great again." GETTY

Mr Trump also lamented that Ahmad Khan Rahami, as a US citizen, will be given a lawyer and medical treatment for the two gunshot wounds he received when police arrested him on Monday.

"The bad part: now we will give him amazing hospitalisation," the Republican presidential hopeful said, to the sound of booing from the audience. "He will be taken care of by some of the best doctors in the world. He will be given a fully modern and updated hospital room.

"And he’ll probably even have room service, knowing the way our country is. And on top of all of that he will be represented by an outstanding lawyer," Mr Trump added.

Both candidates moved swiftly following the bombings in New York and New Jersey and stabbings at a Minnesota mall to cast themselves as the most qualified to combat terrorism at home and abroad.

Hillary Clinton touted her national security credentials at a hastily arranged news conference outside her campaign plane, accusing Mr Trump of using the incidents to make "some kind of demagogic point."

On Monday, Mr Trump called for tougher policing, including profiling foreigners who look like they could have connections to terrorism or certain Middle Eastern nations.

"This isn't just a matter of terrorism, this is also really a question of quality of life," he said. "We want to make sure we're only admitting people into our country who love our country."

Additional reporting by agencies