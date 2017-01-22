Roe v Wade lawyer says President Trump poses biggest threat yet to abortion rights

The lawyer who fought and won her case in Roe v Wade at the age of just 26 has said that President Donald Trump posed the biggest threat yet to abortion rights.

Sarah Weddington, now 71, did not have much legal experience when she ended up in front of the Supreme Court in 1973, arguing that her client had the right to terminate her pregnancy. The decision by the nation’s highest court in her favour was a massive turning point for women’s reproductive rights.

Yet more than four decades later, that victory has moved into more fragile territory.

There are far fewer outspoken pro-choice Republicans today, said Ms Weddington, as abortion is increasingly seen as a partisan issue.

“There were a lot of Republicans for choice, a number of Republican members of the state legislatures and Congress who were pro-choice. [Republican] President Ford and Mrs Ford were both pro-choice. You had a considerable number of Republicans who were pro-choice. I can't name those Republicans today,” Ms Weddington told NBC News.

“I think everyone who cares about the Roe v Wade issue and other reproductive rights is very concerned about what will happen,” she added.

As President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence settle into the White House, new fears have arisen over women’s rights.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

Mr Trump will soon appoint a Supreme Court justice to fill the gap left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Even though another conservative pick will not necessarily overturn the 1973 law, a second or third pick in the future could turn the majority of justices towards a pro-life stance.

Roe v Wade has faced threats since it was made into law, including the 1992 Southeastern Pa v Casey. The Supreme Court affirmed the findings of Roe v Wade in this case, but it was a turning point for individual states who found they had more power to control abortion restrictions at the moment of conception.

There have been 238 restrictions imposed at state level since 2010, the American Civil Liberties Union found, and 50 last year alone.

Shortly after the November election, Ms Weddington wrote on Facebook that she was watching and supporting action by Planned Parenthood and other organisations.

“There will be different stories from state to state; different concerns and different focuses,” she wrote.

“A lot of people have invested time and resources to ensure all women have access to all their reproductive choices. These people must keep working. And they must reach out to younger people who have the energy and passion to continue this fight.”

A January survey from the Pew Research Centre found 70 per cent of Americans did not want to overturn Roe v Wade.

Yet activists have been concerned by creeping state legislation, which saw the likes of states banning abortions as soon as a baby’s heartbeat could be heard and forcing women to undergo an ultrasound and hear a doctor’s description of the fetus, even if she does not want to hear the details.

In June 2016, the Supreme Court struck down Texas’s “unconstitutional” attempts to shut down abortion clinics by lumping extremely strict restrictions on them.

Despite the decision, 16 states have banned abortion at 20 weeks. Even if Roe v Wade is not overturned, many state laws potentially violate the federal law.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood filed the first wave of lawsuits against three states last year and warned they would fight the government every step of the way.