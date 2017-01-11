Donald Trump has done little to hide his Twitter habit. The President-elect, who has 19.5 million followers and counting, has described the social media site as his own personal “newspaper” where “when someone attacks me, I can attack them right back”.

But this does not mean the American public are fans of his penchant for tweeting. On the contrary, a recent poll found 64 per cent of Americans think the billionaire property developer should close his Twitter account.

According to the latest national survey from Quinnipiac University in Connecticut released on Tuesday, 74 per cent of young people, aged between 18-34, want the incoming President to close his personal @RealDonaldTrump account.

Voters in every other party, gender, age and racial group were united in their belief he should close it. Republicans are almost equally divided on the issue, with 49 per cent saying Mr Trump should keep the account and 45 per cent suggesting it should be shut.

“While the president-elect argues his missives inform, many say stow the phone,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll, said.

1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

After Mr Trump is inaugurated in nine days time, he will inherit the official presidential Twitter account, @POTUS, which has been the property of Barack Obama for the last eight years. More than 300 tweets by the outgoing president will be wiped.

Sean Spicer, who will serve as White House press secretary in the Mr Trump’s administration, said he expected Mr Trump would tweet from both accounts last week.

While Mr trump promised to be “very restrained” in his Twitter usage upon winning the presidential election, there has been little sign of his promise being put into action. He has recently been using the social media site to vent his frustrations about China, slam Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice Ratings, and label Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” after her Golden Globes rebuke of him.

The incoming President, who has sent over 34 thousand tweets, has been a keen Twitter user for years, using the site to promote both his business interests and political opinions.

“I have a newspaper – I literally have my own newspaper and it's called @iamdonaldtrump,” he boasted of his Twitter account back in 2012.