Donald Trump gives first post-election UK interview to Michael Gove

Michael Gove has secured the first UK interview with US President-elect Donald Trump apparently following a personal meeting.

The Vote Leave campaigner is the second British politician to meet with Mr Trump since his election - before Prime Minister Theresa May, and after Nigel Farage's visit to Trump Tower in November.

His interview will appear in The Times. Mrs May is due to meet the President-elect in the spring.

Mr Gove returned to The Times last year as a columnist, having worked there until his election in 2005. He ended his column when he was made Education Secretary in 2010.

The former Justice Secretary was sacked by Ms May when she became PM, following his abortive bid for the Conservative Party leadership in the wake of the Brexit vote.

Ms May's joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill travelled to the US last month to build links with Mr Trump's team.

It followed her criticism of the tycoon when, during his campaign, he called for a ban on Muslims entering the US and claimed parts of London were no-go areas for the police. Ms May, then Home Secretary, said: "I just think it shows he does not understand the UK."